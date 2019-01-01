'Jadon is still growing up' - Zorc defends Dortmund's treatment of Sancho

The England international needs to be treated carefully as his career progresses, the BVB official says

Jadon Sancho is still "growing up" and needs to be guided during his development, according to sports director Michael Zorc.

The 19-year-old has been dropped from the starting XI twice in recent months, having been omitted from the squad to play in October because of a late arrival from duty, while also being benched for the clash against in November.

Last month, Sancho was also hauled off at half-time by Dortmund coach Lucien Favre with the team down by two goals to Bayern before going on to lose 4-0.

With , and reportedly interested in bringing former youth product back to the Premier League, Zorc was adamant Dortmund's discipline of Sancho was essential in his career progression and insisted the player's relationship with the club was 'completely fine'.

"Jadon is still in the process of growing up and perfect professional behaviour, so he needs guidelines and help, and we'll give him that," Zorc told Kicker.

"You have no choice - you have to maintain team discipline. You have to act as a club at some point."

Zorc believes the punishment of Sancho had a positive effect on his performances in the aftermath, with the winger coming off the bench to score against Barcelona, while also putting in a shift when the team went down to 10 men and held on to beat 2-1.

"Jadon worked brutally backwards when Mats Hummels was sent off against Berlin, " Zorc said.

Sancho burst on to the scene as an 18-year-old last season, with a stunning 12 goals and 17 assists to establish himself as one of Dortmund's main attacking threats.

Despite the discipline struggles this campaign, he already has seven strikes and eight assists in only eight league games and also struck his first goals with a double for England against Kosovo in October.

Sancho will be in action on Tuesday night in the Champions League with Dortmund needing to defeat Slavia Prague and hope to better Milan's result against Barcelona to qualify for the knockout stage.

They will then travel to in the Bundesliga on Saturday, intent on chasing league leaders Monchengladbach, who are five points ahead of third-placed Dortmund.