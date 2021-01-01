Iwobi tests negative for Covid-19 ahead of Nigeria’s Afcon qualifier against Lesotho
Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has tested negative for the Covid-19 ahead of Nigeria’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against Lesotho on Lagos on Tuesday evening.
The 24-year-old missed the Super Eagles’ 1-0 victory over the Republic of Benin at Stade Charles de Gaulle, in Porto Novo on Friday.
The versatile midfielder could not play a part in the encounter after testing positive for the coronavirus but has now returned a negative result.
Update: @NGSuperEagles forward, @alexiwobi has tested negative after further COVID-19 tests were conducted.#SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) March 30, 2021
