Iwobi hungry for more memories at Everton after maiden goal

The Super Eagles forward opened his goal account to help the Toffees advance to the third round of the League Cup

Alex Iwobi is eager for happier memories at after scoring his first goal for the club in Tuesday’s outing.

The 23-year-old was handed his first start at Sincil Bank as the Toffees cruised to a 4-2 win over League One club Lincoln City.

It took the international 81 minutes to score his first goal, a header which gave Marco Silva's side a 3-2 lead.

A minute after his goal, he was replaced by Theo Walcott and then Richarlison sealed the victory with his 88th-minute effort.

have advanced to the third round of the League Cup where they will meet , and Iwobi is full of praise for the team’s fighting spirit.

“I am so happy and there are more memories to come,” Iwobi told the club website.

“It was a difficult game and we have to give credit to Lincoln. But the most important thing is we are through to the next round.

“We showed we have that fighting spirit, and that’s good to see.”

Iwobi will be hoping to build on his maiden effort when Everton take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in Sunday’s Premier League game.