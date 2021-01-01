Iwobi: Everton are as good as Wenger's Arsenal and can compete in Europe

The Toffees made a strong start to the 2020-21 Premier League season and they are seventh on the table, level on points with fourth-placed Spurs

Alex Iwobi believes are as good as his former team and they have the quality to perform well in European competitions.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side made a promising start to the 2020-21 season and the 24-year-old has likened the talent at Goodison Park to Arsene Wenger’s men.

, currently placed seventh on the table, endured a four-game winless run in the Premier League back in late October, with three consecutive defeats to , and , which has made the star call for more consistency in their performances for the remainder of the season.

“I think we are good enough to compete in Europe,” Iwobi the club website. “This Everton side is as good as the Arsenal teams I was in, 100 per cent.

“We have talented, international players, in the team and on the bench.

“The chemistry in the dressing room is great. Seamus grabbed us together and said we could do better.

“We always discuss our potential and what we should be achieving. It is good to get every player’s idea on what they believe we can improve.

“We know we can give a lot more in games like those at Southampton and Newcastle – we see the quality in training every day.

“It needs to consistently come out on the pitch and all of us know we can improve and offer more.”

Iwobi started his football career at the Arsenal academy at the tender age of nine before he earned his maiden professional deal at the Emirates Stadium.

He became a key player for the Gunners and later moved to Everton on a five-year deal in 2019, but the Super Eagles midfielder revealed why he owes his success to his family and his supporters.

He continued: “Every day I try to prove to myself I should be here, that I should be playing for Everton. That I should be in the starting XI. That I should be representing my country.

“I always have that motivation. Especially because of what my family went through for me to get where I am.

“It gives me that hunger to improve myself and I work every day to try to do that.

“I had a lot of downs growing up. Moments when I was told I wasn’t good enough, times when I was almost released by Arsenal.

“I want to fight for not just me but the hundreds of thousands of Evertonians and the people who follow and support me. I feel I owe it to them to give 100 per cent every day.

“And I always want to do well for my family. Everything I do is for them.”

Iwobi missed Everton's 1-0 loss to West Ham United on New Year's Day, but he might be in contention for their outing against United on Saturday.