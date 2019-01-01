Iwobi benched as Everton take on Aston Villa

The Nigeria international could make his debut for the Toffees at the Villa Park

Alex Iwobi is starting on bench as take on in Friday's Premier League fixture.

The 23-year-old is in contention to make his bow for the Merseyside outfit since his £40 million move from on the transfer deadline day.

Article continues below

He was an unused substitute last Saturday as Marco Silva's men edged 1-0 in their second Premier League outing of the season.

Iwobi joins Theo Walcott, Tom Davies, fellow summer signings Moise Kean and Djibril Sidibe on the bench.

Everton are ninth in the Premier League table with four points after two matches.