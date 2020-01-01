'I’ve left that behind now' - Ings keen to forget Liverpool nightmare and build on England call-up

The Saints centre-forward is ready to reignite his Three Lions career and push aside what happened at Anfield

Danny Ings is determined to forget his injury nightmare at and forge a long career with ahead of his reintroduction to the national team.

The striker - who earned a solitary England cap in 2015 - is set to add to his international appearances after a stunning 22-goal Premier League season earned him a call-up to Gareth Southgate's squad for the matches against and .

Ings' only Three Lions appearance came shortly after he earned a move from to Liverpool in the summer of 2015, with injuries limiting him to only 25 appearances across three seasons.

More teams

However, the 28-year-old moved on loan to Southampton for the 2018-19 season and joined permanently last campaign, and is now confident that his career is in its prime.

"[The Liverpool injuries] were a long time ago and to be honest I’ve left that behind now," Ings said to the Guardian.

When asked if he thought another chance with England was gone, Ings said: "To be honest, no. I think the best part of my career is going to be the second part because I did miss quite a lot of football.

"To have the season I have just had, I have given myself something to build on. I do feel the best football for me is going to be in the years to come.

"I still feel extremely fit and hungry and I don’t think you stop learning as a player. There is always so much to learn in football.”

While Ings is likely to be behind Harry Kane in the Three Lions striking pecking order, the withdrawal of Marcus Rashford means he will compete with Tammy Abraham for the first backup role.

The Saints target man had a funny feeling walking back into the England camp, but is keen to make the most of his experience and ensure he is selected for further squads.

"You go in and you are a bit nervous inside," Ings said. "You haven’t been here in a few years, but the moment I stepped into the building it is familiar faces. I definitely appreciate it more.

Article continues below

"It has been a long time since that brief spell in the national team, so to be back in this environment gives me great confidence that over the years I’ve been doing something right, improving and getting back to the levels I wanted to be at.

"I want to get even better now. I want to keep improving and to try and make as many squads as I can because it would be a great feeling to do so."