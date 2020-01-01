‘It’s starting to look very promising for Man Utd’ – Red Devils ‘on their way back’, says Owen

The former striker admits it has been a while since there was so much positivity at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer winning over his doubters

Things are starting to look “very promising” again for , says Michael Owen, with a sense of positivity returned to Old Trafford that has been missing for some time.

The Red Devils found themselves stuck in reverse following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho struggled to get a fallen giant back on its feet, with three proven coaches unable to deliver the success that it is demanded by 13-time Premier League champions.

Questions have been asked of whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the man to finally bring the good times back, but the Norwegian has offered cause for optimism in 2019-20.

Big money has continued to be invested in the transfer market, with the promise of more to come.

Owen feels further recruitment, to sit alongside the successes of recent windows, could help to keep the rejuvenated Red Devils on an upward trajectory.

The former United striker told ESPN FC, with Solskjaer’s side having rediscovered a spark before a coronavirus-enforced break in competitive action: "I think with this current stop, Manchester United might be the one team that wanted to continue playing, they were starting to get into a real good run of form.

"[Bruno] Fernandes had signed, he is a fantastic signing, [Paul] Pogba will be back soon.

"This break has been good for [Marcus] Rashford as well, he'll be back fit.

"All of a sudden, you're looking at Manchester United - and I haven't been able to say this for years - but you're looking at that squad thinking 'wow, they're on their way back'.

"They spent lots of money on their defence, they've still got one of the best goalkeepers in the world, it's starting to look very promising for Manchester United. I haven't been able to say that for a long time."

Owen is among those to have expressed doubts over Solskjaer’s ability to deliver in one of the most intense managerial posts in world football, but the ex- international concedes he is starting to be won over.

He added on the man currently calling the shots at the Theatre of Dreams: "I must admit, right at the start [of the season] you'd have to question [Solskjaer's appointment], because they were looking like there was no improvement.

"But just in the last month or two before the season stopped, I was starting to think he was doing the right thing and building a certain type of team that they didn't have in the last few years."