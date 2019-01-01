'It's not nice to see' – Blind admits to frustration over Man Utd's form compared to Chelsea

A man who spent four years in the Premier League is finding it tough to see his former side struggling for consistency

defender Daley Blind has said that it is "not nice to see" former club going through a rough time in terms of form and results, especially when , who are under a transfer embargo, appear to be flying high.

Blind spent four years at Old Trafford, first plying his trade under countryman Louis van Gaal before the Dutch tactician was replaced by Jose Mourinho.

The and a title was won in that time, but real consistency has evaded the Red Devils since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Indeed, despite earning a point against fierce rivals and Premier League leaders at the weekend, United sit 14th in the English top flight – just two points above the relegation zone.

Chelsea, meanwhile, who travel to face Blind's Ajax on Wednesday in the , occupy the final spot in the top four, with a young squad tipped to secure qualification for Europe's premier club competition next season.

And while Blind was complimentary to Frank Lampard's squad which includes a multitude of the club's academy products, he admits it's difficult to see his former side fall so far from grace while others flourish.

“Of course I'm not happy to see Man Utd and how they're performing at the moment,” the 29-year-old told a press conference on Tuesday. “I'm still a fan of United and it's not nice to see.

“Regarding Chelsea, they are doing well, they have a good philosophy under a manager who wants to play out from the back. They play different attacking football with a lot of youngsters and that's nice to see.

“From that perspective, it's good. But if you're talking about United then I'm not happy about that, of course.”

One aforementioned youngster is Tammy Abraham, who has hit the ground running after being handed the number nine shirt at Stamford Bridge, scoring eight goals for the Blues to tie Manchester City's Sergio Aguero at the top of the goal charts.

And while Blind is aware of the threat posed by the young forward, he admitted that he and his team-mates will be prepared to face Chelsea as a unit rather than focus on individuals.

“[Abraham] is doing very well at the moment, he’s a big striker, scored a lot of goals,” Blind added. “But I will take care of myself like I always do and we have to prepare as we always do - not just against the striker but also the whole team.

“We attack as a team and we defend as a team. I think that’s the most important thing.”