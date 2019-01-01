'It's not like riding a bike' - Klopp backs Liverpool defenders against criticism

The German tactician has supported his defence, who haven't met the high standards set last season

's defenders are yet to keep a clean sheet this season, but Jurgen Klopp isn't worried about their form following an emphatic win over .

The Reds dispatched the Gunners 3-1 on Saturday to go clear on top of the Premier League, but again failed to shut out their opponents with Lucas Torreira's late strike piercing Adrian's net.

Klopp believes it's fair that his defenders are copping criticism after the level they performed last campaign, but insisted they will build after the break in the off-season.

"Look it’s absolutely no problem to be criticised - that’s part of the deal," Klopp said in his post-match press conference.

"We are really clear in what we ask each other for, and yes Trent [Alexander-Arnold] had to improve - and he did.

"So it’s not a criticism in the sense that ‘you lost it, you will never be a good defender again’, it’s just that they all had an exceptional last season, and then had to deal with it in a three week holiday and then they came back and we started new and again."

With the Reds conceding five goals in four matches to start the season, Klopp says that the art of defending as team needs to be re-learned and the Arsenal match was the start of that process.

He also singled out Alexander-Arnold, with the English international invovled in all three goals, including an assist for Joel Matip's opener.

"It’s not like riding a bike, you lose it - you lose what you had before... as a team,” he said.

"It’s not like Trent’s crosses will not be good. If they are one game, they will be good the next. But as a team you can lose it, defending as a unit and stuff like that.

"You have to come back and start again, and we are doing that, but against Arsenal it was really good, really aggressive."

The Reds will attempt to make it four wins to start their campaign when they travel to on Saturday before the Premier League breaks for the international window and returns on September 14.