UEFA Champions League

'It's not by sleeping on the floor' - Fans applaud 'world class' Guardiola after Manchester City win over PSG

Taiye Taiwo
@tayo_taiwo
Comments (0)
Pep Guardiola Neymar Manchester City Paris Saint-Germain GFX
Goal
The Premier League leaders fought back with two second half goals in Paris to claim a crucial away victory

Football enthusiasts took to social media to salute Pep Guardiola for his tactics after Manchester City sealed a 2-1 comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Marquinhos' 15th-minute opener was not enough for the hosts as City turned the first-leg of the Uefa Champions League semi-final encounter around with second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

After winning the League Cup on Sunday, the victory at Parc des Princes boosted City's chances of qualifying for their maiden Champions League final.

Editors' Picks

However, Guardiola’s tactical prowess has got fans talking on social media after securing a crucial win without a striker in his team.

Article continues below

De Bruyne and Mahrez’s goals came through set-pieces and even a PSG player lying on the floor could not stop the Algeria star’s free-kick in the 71st minute.

 

Close