‘It’s my favourite album of the year’ - Music, gaming and life in lockdown with Antoine Griezmann

The World Cup winner has already selected the soundtrack that will get him in the zone for the Champions League return

Antoine Griezmann knows exactly what he’ll be listening to as he gets ‘in the zone’ for ’s UEFA showdown with on Friday.

French rapper Nekfeu has been the soundtrack to the Barca forward’s life in lockdown.

And the World Cup winner kept himself entertained by returning to one of his favourite pastimes – Football Manager.

“Ousmane Dembele plays Fortnite a lot, Sergi Roberto too. I think everyone has their own things to think about something other than football. For me, I love playing Football Manager,” Griezmann told Goal.

“I have been playing Football Manager with . I really enjoy playing the game - I try to learn things as a coach, how to lead a group, and it is very close to real life.”

This week life gets very real as Griezmann seeks to steer Barcelona past Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

The two clubs have both reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the 18th time, more than any other team, and are among the favourites to claim club football’s most coveted title.

And Griezmann can’t wait to get back into action, though he will miss the presence of the fans at the Estadio da Luz.

“It is very different in an empty stadium. I think the best feeling is to be able to celebrate with your people, with your fans, and hopefully we can do it as soon as possible.”

