'It's good news for me' - Hazard excited by appointment of new Real Madrid boss Ancelotti

The winger is confident that the Blancos can achieve "great things" under the Italian, who has returned for his second spell at Santiago Bernabeu

Eden Hazard has expressed his excitement after the appointment of new Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, insisting "it's good news for me".

Ancelotti left Everton to return to Real for a second spell in charge on Tuesday, penning a three-year contract at Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard is looking forward to working with the Italian, who replaces the outgoing Zinedine Zidane, and feels the Blancos can reach new heights under his stewardship.

What's been said?

The Belgian winger told RBTF of his admiration for Ancelotti: "Everyone at Real Madrid knows what Ancelotti has brought to the club.

"He won the Champions League with this group and he knows a lot of the players. We know that he is a coach with a lot of experience.

"He knows the city and the fans. I think we can do great things together.

"I don't know him personally, but from what I've heard of him he's a very nice person who just wants to win, and that's what we all want.

"We'll have the chance to work together. It's good news for me."

What did Ancelotti achieve during his first stint at Real?

Ancelotti inherited the managerial reigns at the Bernabeu from Jose Mourinho back in 2013, and went on to deliver four trophies in the space of just two seasons, including one Copa del Rey crown and the FIFA Club World Cup.

The crowning achievement of the 61-year-old's reign came when Real fulfilled their 'La Decima' dream, beating Atletico Madrid 4-1 in the 2013-14 Champions League final to lift the trophy for a record-extending 10th time.

A new start for Hazard?

Hazard became the most expensive signing in Real's history when he joined the club from Chelsea for €100 million (£86m/$121m) in the summer of 2019, but has so far done little to justify such a hefty price tag.

The 30-year-old has been plagued by injury problems in the Spanish capital, appearing in just 43 games across all competitions under Zidane as a result, while contributing a modest tally of five goals and eight assists.

Ancelotti's arrival presents Hazard with a clean slate as he bids to prove that he can rediscover the form which saw him emerge as one of the top wingers in the world at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium international bears no ill-feeling towards Zidane, despite having struggled to hold down a regular place in his team, and says it was a dream to work with one of his lifelong role models.

"It was great to be around him every day as Real Madrid's coach," Hazard added. "To be coached by your idol, there's nothing better."

