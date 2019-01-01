'It's difficult' - Pochettino open to Tottenham signings in January

The Spurs manager would consider adding to his playing pool but does not think he will be able to amid the tightening of the pursestrings

Mauricio Pochettino is open to adding to his Tottenham squad this month - but doesn't expect to.

The Spurs chief did not make any major signings in the summer and says the prospect of doing so in the January transfer window 'is worse'.

The Argentine has guided his squad to third place in the Premier League ahead of Sunday's Wembley clash with a resurgent Manchester United.

And he is unconcerned about not bringing in new blood as his rivals consider their options.

"It’s not dependent on some players leaving," he said at a press conference on Monday. "It’s more about finding the right player who fits for us, not only in the football side but is going to be a player that fits in all the areas.

"We know very well that summer is always difficult but winter is worse. Sure for us it’s going to be difficult for us to add players.

"I don’t expect to add players but, of course, if in the end we have the opportunity to add the right players we are going to try, we are always open in trying to improve the squad."

One player who could depart is 31-year-old Mousa Dembele.

The Belgian midfielder has been linked with Chinese Super League club Beijing Sinobo Guoan.

But Pochettino added: "I’ve heard nothing yet. I know there are a lot of rumours.

"In the moment the club communicate with me about something then we’ll communicate with you if something happens. But at the moment I don’t know anything.

"But like all the players, that business is a different part. It depends on what the different parts want to do.

"If something arrives we are going to listen and then it’s what we want to do or the player wants to do, it’s about to negotiate, talk, like always it happens in that business."

Tottenham next face Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend as they look to keep up their challenge for a top-two finish.

Spurs sit only two points behind second-place Manchester City and are theoretically also in touching distance of league leaders Liverpool, making a title challenge plausible.