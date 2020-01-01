'It's been a pleasure & an honour' - Pedro bids farewell to Chelsea ahead of expected Roma move

After spending five years at Stamford Bridge, the Spain international has confirmed his time with the Blues is up in an Instagram post

Pedro has confirmed his departure from after "five wonderful years" with the Premier League club.

The Spanish forward is out of contract with the Blues and is believed to be heading for next, in order to join Serie A side Roma on a two-year deal.

Unfortunately for him, his final appearance for Chelsea came to a painful end, as he suffered a dislocated shoulder during the final loss to at Wembley.

The attacker has since undergone surgery on the injury and did not feature in the heavy Champions League last-16 defeat to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, Pedro reflected on his successul time at Stamford Bridge, thanking all those at the club who helped him feel at home following his move from in 2015.

"After five wonderful years my stage at Chelsea comes to an end," wrote the 33-year-old.

"Thanks a lot to the club's board, to the coaches and team-mates I've had, and of course to the fans: thank you for the experience of being a member of your big family. I've been very happy here, you've made me feel like home."

The World Cup winner explained that it was a privilege for him to play in the Premier League and believes that he was right to make the switch to when he did.

He continued: "It's been a pleasure and an honour to play for this club and win the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League titles, as well as competing in one of the world's best football leagues.

"I made the right choice, I take with me wonderful and unforgettable memories."

Pedro was part of Antonio Conte's Chelsea squad who secured the Premier League title in the 2016-17 season, while he also won the FA Cup and the Europa League with the London club in 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively.