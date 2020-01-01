'It’s an absolute disgrace' - Carragher slams handball rule after Newcastle snatch draw at Tottenham

The former Liverpool defender is the latest pundit to criticise the new law and demand it be changed for the good of the game

Jamie Carragher has said the new handball rule is “ruining football for everybody” and called for the authorities to act after Newcastle were awarded a controversial late penalty in their 1-1 draw at .

Steve Bruce’s side were awarded the spot-kick deep into stoppage-time when replays showed Andy Carroll’s header hit Eric Dier’s arm as he was competing for the ball in the air.

Referee Peter Bankes did not initially give the decision but opted to point to the spot after being advised to watch the incident again on the VAR monitor.

Tottenham were enraged at the decision, with Dier not even looking at the ball when it struck his arm.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson converted the penalty with what proved to be their only shot on target of the match to cancel out Lucas Moura’s opener and secure an unlikely point.

As soon as Wilson’s penalty hit the back of the net, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho responded by storming down the tunnel before the game could restart.

Former defender Carragher was equally angry at the awarding of the penalty and believes t he new handball rule is having a detrimental effect on the game.

“It’s an absolute disgrace, an absolute joke,” he said while commentating for Sky Sports.

“Newcastle fans will be ecstatic, I can understand that. But everybody else in this country will be saying exactly what I’m saying and what I’m thinking.

"Eric Dier jumps for the ball and has no control where his arms are going. There’s a header half a yard away from him and it hits him on the back of the arm. He has no idea what’s going on.

"This is a joke. This is the Premier League. The FA, FIFA, [Pierluigi] Collina, whoever is involved in this just stop it because you are ruining football for everybody.”

It is not the first time this weekend that the new handball rule, which punishes players even if the contact is deemed accidental, has generated controversy.

boss Roy Hodgson branded the rule “nonsense” after his side conceded a spot-kick against on Saturday, which the Toffees scored en route to claiming all three points.

The decision at Tottenham also caused a stir on social media, with former players, pundits and celebrities lining up to slam the decision.

The @premierleague has been such an amazing product for so many years and we have officially lost it now! I feel like the players, managers, clubs need to take a firm stance now to get our game back. — Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) September 27, 2020

PENALTY! Newcastle have a 90th minute spot kick after Eric Dier handled inside the box!



How can you give this?!#TOTNEW pic.twitter.com/CKikjobYt7 — Goal (@goal) September 27, 2020

To FIFA. Can we have our game back !! Please 😎🙏. — Glenn Hoddle (@GlennHoddle) September 27, 2020

This hand ball rule is a total joke. Newcastle called hand ball every time we were in our box. It's a new way of cheating intimidate the ref or deliberately head the ball at the defenders arm and hand. Disgrace https://t.co/vZCCxwJ3DE — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) September 27, 2020

VAR is a far worse enemy to football than Covid-19. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 27, 2020