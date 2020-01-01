African All Stars

'It's a trap' - Fans react as Ghana FA publicly 'hit on' Arsenal FA Cup winner Nketiah 

Comments()
Eddie Nketiah
Twitter/Arsenal
There were interesting reactions as the football governing body sent out a congratulatory message following Saturday's victory over Chelsea 

English striker of Ghanaian descent Eddie Nketiah won his second major title in two months as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win the FA Cup on Saturday.

The 21-year-old saw eight minutes of action as a late substitute after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double ensured a comeback victory at Wembley Stadium, Christian Pulisic having given the Blues an early lead.

The title, which secured Arsenal a place in the 2020-21 Europa League, was Nketiah's second of the 2019-20 season as he spent the first part of the term with Leeds United, who ultimately won the English Championship to seal a comeback to the Premier League.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Born to Ghanaian parents in London, the forward is on the radar of the African nation who are hoping to convince him to play for Ghana at senior level after time with various English youth sides.

    Article continues below

    On Saturday night, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) subtly indicated their interest in the player with a congratulatory social message on his latest feat.

    The tweet, unsurprisingly, has generated a lot of reasons, some sampled below:

    Close