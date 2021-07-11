'Kids scared, seats stolen, unsafe' - Fans unable to get to their seats after ticketless supporters storm Wembley
Several fans that purchased tickets to attend the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy have been unable to reach their seats after ticketless supporters stormed Wembley Stadium in the hours leading up to kick-off.
Ahead of England's biggest match since the 1966 World Cup final, ticketless fans broke through security around Wembley in an attempt to get into the stadium.
And it appears that several succeeded, with several ticket-holding fans in the ground complaining that they have been unable to access their seats due to the presence of those that broke in.
What was said?
Wembley's response
For their part, both Wembley and the local police denied that fans without tickets were able to get into the venue.
"There were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium," a Wembley spokesperson said.
The Met Police added, in response to reports prior to kick-off that fans had got into the stadium: "We supported the security teams at Wembley Stadium a short time ago with this incident.
"Wembley security officials have confirmed there was no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium."
However, Wembley went on to release a second statement as a stadium spokesperson said: "There was a breach of security and a small group of people got into the stadium.
"We are now working closely with stadium stewards and security to remove these people. Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected."
The incidents came after a large number of England supporters, many of whom did not have tickets to the game, gathered at Trafalgar Square in the hours leading up to the game.
Police said they were "engaging with the crowd and telling them to disperse" in the run-up to the game.