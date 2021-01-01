'It's a dream for me' - Bellingham wants brother Jobe to join him at Borussia Dortmund

The England international says he would love to link up with his younger sibling at Westfalenstadion in the future

Jude Bellingham has admitted that he wants his brother Jobe to join him at Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund snapped Bellingham up for £25 million ($35m) last summer after seeing the midfielder emerge as one of the most exciting young players in England at Birmingham City, and he has since built on that reputation at Westfalenstadion.

The 17-year-old has helped BVB win the DFB Pokal and secure a top-four Bundesliga finish in his first season with the club, and hopes his younger sibling will follow in his footsteps in the near future.

What's been said?

Jobe is currently working his way through Birmingham's academy ranks, and has been linked with a whole host of clubs, including Dortmund and Manchester United, after stepping up to U-18 level.

Bellingham would welcome the 15-year-old's arrival in Germany if a move ever comes to fruition, but has also insisted that he won't try to influence his final decision regarding his future.

"It's a dream for me. But it's up to him. I hope that he will develop further as a boy and as a player," the Dortmund starlet told Sky Germany.

Bellingham added on the one club he does not wish to see his brother join: "He will definitely not play for Schalke."

Terzic on the Bellingham brothers

Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic also addressed the prospect of the Bellingham brothers linking up at Westfalenstadion, warning that Jobe's development must be handled carefully.

"You have to see that it's the right step at the right time," he said after his team's 3-1 win against Mainz at the weekend. "You have to wait and see. But we wouldn't mind having a great tandem in the team."

Bellingham debut season with BVB

Bellingham has racked up 45 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund to date in 2020-21, while also recording four goals and four assists.

The talented playmaker produced another stellar display during the Mainz victory on Sunday, leaving Terzic in awe.

"When you talk to him and see how he plays, you can hardly believe that he is only 17," the BVB manager said of his latest display.

Bellingham was also asked post-match how well he thinks his first season in Germany has gone, to which he responded: "I'm so happy. When I came here, I knew how big the club is and how high the expectations were."

