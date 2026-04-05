It wasn’t Messi, but this player scored the first goal at Inter Miami FC’s new stadium

Lionel Messi scored his first goal at Nu Stadium, Inter Miami FC’s new home, just ten minutes into the match on Saturday night. It wasn’t enough to secure a win against Austin FC: the match ended 2-2, meaning co-owner David Beckham’s club failed to close the gap on league leaders Nashville in the MLS Eastern Conference.

Messi was not the one to score the very first goal at Inter Miami’s new stadium. That honour goes to Guilherme Biro, an Austin defender, who opened the scoring in South Florida after six minutes. Just four minutes later, Messi (38) levelled the score with a well-placed header, before celebrating the goal in front of the stand bearing his name.

Austin hit the post twice in the first half and appealed for a penalty, which was not awarded. Shortly after the restart, Jayden Nelson made it 1-2 for the visitors after Messi had lost possession to the home side.

Inter Miami managed to avert defeat in the closing stages. Manager Javier Mascherano brought on 39-year-old Luis Suárez, and the Uruguayan striker scored with a volley a few minutes later. Shortly before the end of the thrilling encounter, Messi struck the post from a free-kick.

So a point for Inter Miami, who are now unbeaten in five consecutive MLS matches. And at least no defeat in the new 26,700-capacity stadium.

Beckham is proud of what his club has achieved over the years: “Thirteen years ago, I announced that Miami was my choice. We had no name. We had no fans. We had no stadium. Today I stand in our new home. We are MLS champions. We have the best player in the history of football in Miami. Dreams really can come true,” rejoices the owner of the ambitious American club.