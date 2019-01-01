'It was hard to be happy' - Norwich loanee Passlack reflects on difficult Canaries season

The Borussia Dortmund defender spent last campaign with the Canaries but found himself unable to push through with just one league appearance

Former loanee Felix Passlack has admitted that "it was hard to be happy" about his marginalised role at the club during their successful Championship-winning season.

The defender did add however that he was elated for both the team and their supporters after they secured a Premier League return following three seasons in the second tier.

Passlack spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan with the Canaries from the outfit after cutting short a two-year temporary stay with to join Daniel Farke's side.

However, he found himself restricted to just the one league appearance as the Norfolk club soared to the top of the Championship and sealed promotion back to the top flight.

The 21-year-old found himself hard-pressed for chances due to both Norwich captain Ivo Pinto and breakthrough talent Max Aarons both filling his preferred right-back position, with the pair remaining staunchly higher in the pecking order.

Speaking to Goal, Passlack stated that his limited opportunities had made his spell in England difficult , though he stressed that he was pleased for the team's wider success.

"Of course it was hard to be happy," he stated. "If you are only used in a few cup games in such an exceptional season, then you can not be satisfied with it.

"I left for Norwich with the clear goal of becoming a regular but Max Aarons got his chance early in the season and overtook me. My opportunity never came because he continued to perform so well.

"However, I was very happy for the team and the entire club. I know what we have achieved means a lot to the fans across the region.

Article continues below

Passlack also praised Farke as a coach, despite being fielded on very few occasions by the former Dortmund reserve boss, and also contested the idea that he considered cutting short his stay, after previously aborting his spell with Hoffenheim.

"My exchanges with him were good," he added. "I think I got on his nerves though! I was often asking what I could do better, but he would tell me I was already training well enough.

"I wanted to not give up. I knew that in this league I was able to improve both physically and as a player. I have matured this season, as weird as that may sound. I think that is very important."