‘It was a great challenge’ – Vincent Kompany defends tackle on Mohamed Salah

The 32-year-old defender managed to escape with a caution following a late challenge on the Egypt international

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has defended himself as regarding a tackle on Mohamed Salah in their 2-1 win over Liverpool in Thursday’s Premier League game as he thought ‘It was a great challenge.’

A misplaced pass from defensive partner John Stones had the Belgian halt the 26-year-old from going through on goal, and subsequently caught the Reds star's studs.

Managing to escape with a caution, the 32-year-old argued that the tackle was not with the intention of injuring the forward but stopping him from an opportunity to score.

“I thought it was a great challenge. Was it not? All right,” Kompany told Sky Sports.

“On the pitch I felt I got the ball, a bit of the man, but it wasn’t naughty. I didn’t try to injure him, that’s for sure.

“It was that or let him go through on goal and the decision was made very quickly in my head.”

Article continues below

The win helped P Pep Guardiola’s men cut the Reds’ initial six-point gap to four as they climbed to the second spot with 50 points from 21 games.

City will hope to build on the victory when they take on Rotherham United in the FA Cup game on Sunday.