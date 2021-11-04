Antonio Conte has admitted that Tottenham need to "work on many aspects" after their thrilling win against Vitesse on Thursday night.

Spurs picked up a hard-fought 3-2 victory in Conte's first game in charge against Dutch opposition in the Europe Conference League.

The north London outfit almost let a three-goal slip in a contest that saw three red cards dished out, with the Italian tactician relieved to see his new team avoid an upset after "suffering" throughout the 90 minutes.

Conte is wary of the quick turnaround between Tottenham's European commitments and their next Premier League clash against Everton on Sunday, which marks their final outing before the next international break.

"It was a crazy game," he told BT Sport post-match. "Usually, I don't like this type of game - a crazy game means anything can happen. But at the same time, I think we should win and we won.

"We were winning 3-0 then conceded two goals we can avoid. After a red card we were in trouble. To win while suffering is good for this team, these players.

"They needed to improve their confidence. They needed to work a lot. the problem is we have to find the time to work. We have two days until the next game [they play Everton on Sunday], then it's the international break.

"For sure we have to improve. It's not easy because in two days we prepare for this [Everton] game... now we have only one day. Tomorrow it's impossible to work with the players who played tonight. They used a lot of energy. Tomorrow they have to rest and we'll work with the players who didn't play.

"We need to have a bit of patience because we need to work on many aspects - tactically and physically. I'm not afraid about the work. I know only through the work you can reach important targets."

Conte's reign got off to the best possible start as Spurs scored three goals in the opening 30 minutes against Vitesse, with Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura finding the net before an own goal from Jacob Rasmussen.

However, Rasmussen quickly redeemed himself by scoring at the other end and Vitesse pulled another goal back through Matus Bero to set up a tense second half.

Tottenham's task was made all the more difficult when Cristian Romero was sent off on the hour mark, but the hosts ultimately held on for the three points as their opponents saw Danilho Dokehi and goalkeeper Markus Schubert both receive late red cards.

Conte's side moved up to second in Group G as a result, but Son said the new manager will need more time to stamp his own unique mark on the squad.

Asked if he made any immediate changes after arriving at the club on Tuesday, the South Korean forward told BT Sport: "Nothing special. He took only two sessions. It was hard for him and the players.

"We did well, especially in first 30 minutes. I'm looking forward to working with him. Every day, every session, I try to learn."

