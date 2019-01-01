'It makes no sense to play Kante on the right' - Huth critical of Chelsea midfielder's position

The former Leicester City defender believes his former team-mate's talents are being wasted by his current role under Maurizio Sarri

N'Golo Kante is being wasted at due to being played out of position, according to the midfielder's former team-mate Robert Huth.

The ex-Leicester defender believes the World Cup winner is not being deployed in his best position by Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri as he is used on the right, rather than in a holding role.

international Kante has won two titles as well as a World Cup whilst playing in a deep-lying position but Sarri has insisted on playing him elsewhere, with Jorginho tasked with the job instead.

"I tend to agree with most people that he has been playing in another position," Huth spoke to Goal in Kuala Lumpur where he was a pundit in Astro Supersports' coverage of the English Premier League .

"We all know what he can do when he plays in his position. In my view, he's the best player in that position. It makes no sense for him to be playing on the right."

Huth himself played for Chelsea before he won the Premier League with Leicester and found game time limited when he sat behind the likes of John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho in the pecking order during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Danny Drinkwater is also going through a tough time in west London, failing to make an appearance for the Blues this season, and Huth thinks it will not be long before his old team-mate moves on in search of first-team action.

"I'm sure he's disappointed he hasn't played but that's the nature when you go to a big club," added Huth.

"A new manager came in and he's played with Kante.

"Then another new manager comes in and it's always difficult because sometimes the new manager doesn't like the way he plays or wants to bring in his own players.

"I think that has been the case for Danny.



"I think it'll be a number of things. I'm sure he wants to go out and play but when you've got such high value on you it's difficult for other clubs to take over.

"I'm sure if at the end of this season if things don't improve, he'll be looking to go somewhere else."