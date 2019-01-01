Issa Diop anticipates 'memorable' Wimbledon return with West Ham

The defender, of Moroccan and Senegalese descents, scored his first and only West Ham goal at Kingsmeadow last August

Issa Diop is anticipating a memorable return to Kingsmeadow as West Ham gear up for a FA Cup fourth-round encounter against AFC Wimbledon.

Diop, who joined the Hammers from Toulouse last summer, scored his maiden goal for the London side in a second-round League Cup game against the same oppositions last August.

More important was the impact of the goal, coming three days after the young defender scored a record own goal on his Premier League debut to help Arsenal record a victory.

The strike, a swerving long-range effort, helped Manuel Pellegrini's men start a fightback to progress in the competition; a feat the French youth international hopes to achieve again on Saturday.

“I have good memories of this stadium because it was my first goal for West Ham that I scored there, so I hope I can do the same again and we can win," Diop told club website.

“When I was with Toulouse, we played against L’Entente Sannois Saint-Gratien, which is a small team from the French fourth division, the Championnat de France Amateur, and it was a good memory because we won. Hopefully, we can do the same on Saturday.”

Peculiar to Wimbledon’s game is a physical, direct approach, with Wally Downes’ men also posing threats aerially. However, the 22-year-old insists they are battle-ready for the League One outfit.

“Wimbledon play with a different style to Bournemouth,” he continued.

“They will play more directly, with the long ball and with physical strikers, but it is football and all the teams are different and you need to adapt.

“We worked this week to prepare for the team we are playing against. Every team has a different style, so we have adapted our work accordingly.”

Progress in the FA Cup remains Diop's priority as it presents a chance to challenge for the trophy, and by extension, a Europa League slot.

“The FA Cup is a big and good competition and it’s always good to win a cup for us, for the supporters and for the club,” he added.

“If we go far, we can go to the Europa League, so it’s very important. Every player wants to win competitions and go to the highest level possible.

“We lost the last game against Bournemouth so I’m not happy with this, but I hope we can win on Saturday against Wimbledon in the FA Cup.

“We are in a very intense period, but in France, the winter break was only for one week, so it hasn’t changed too much for me. It’s good to play a lot of games, but I’m young and I like to play!

“I feel good, so I am happy and ready to go again on Saturday!”

Diop has been an ever-present for West Ham, playing 25 games across all competition, including 21 Premier League appearances. With the goal against Saturday's opponents the defender's main contribution at the other end of the pitch.