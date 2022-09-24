Israel vs Albania: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Israel welcome Albania to face them at Bloomfield Stadium in a Group B2 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Israel vs Albania date & kick-off time

Game: Israel vs Albania Date: September 24/25, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Israel vs Albania on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In India, fans can catch it on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV India Sony LIV N/A

Israel squad & team news

Top of a group lopsided by Russia's suspension, Israel know victory would cement promotion to the A tier, with neither Albania or Iceland able to stop them.

A draw would leave the gap between them and Iceland - after two draws - at three points however, opening the door for the latter to sneak in with a strong result.

Position Players Goalkeepers Marciano, O. Glazer, Gerafi Defenders Dasa, Abiad, Goldberg, Leidner, Vitor, Shlomo, Dadia, Gropper Midfielders Natcho, D. Glazer, Lavi, Haziza, Atzili, Safouri, Kartsev, Kanichowsky Forwards Weissman, Abada, Baribo, Altman, Shviro

Albania squad and team news

Remarkably, Albania too can still seal top spot - but they'll have to take six points from six to do so.

A win against Israel would vault them into second - from there, another win against Iceland would see them speed to the summit.