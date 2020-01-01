ISL Transfers: Jamshedpur FC agrees terms with Jackichand Singh; FC Goa line-up Redeem Tlang as replacement

The Indian winger is expected to part ways with FC Goa in the summer…

In a move which is bound to cause some ripples in the transfer market, are close to signing Jackichand Singh from for the upcoming (ISL) season.

The 27-year-old has scored five goals for FC Goa and also has notched three assists to his name. He has arguably been one of the most impressive Indian attacking players this season in the ISL.

Ever since moving to FC Goa from , Jackichand has seen his stock rise with Sergio Lobera deploying him as part of his front three. Jacki was seen playing on the left wing predominantly in his first season with the Gaurs while he mainly operated from the right wing in the ongoing season.

The former Royal Wahingdoh winger has penned a three-year deal which could see at Jamshedpur FC until 2023.

Meanwhile, FC Goa have lined-up Redeem Tlang as Jackichand’s replacement and have more or less closed the deal, which should be announced after the ISL play-offs.

Redeem Tlang, who is equally comfortable playing on both wings, started the season well for . But his form dropped off even as the team's performance went south and ultimately finished ninth on the table.

However, the 25-year-old scored three goals this season without registering an assist. But Goa will hope Tlang can fill in seamlessly for the departing Jackichand.