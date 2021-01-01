ISL Transfers: Nongdamba Naorem to join FC Goa at the end of the season

The winger is set to leave Kerala Blasters after this season...

Promising youngster Nondamba Naorem is finally set to leave after the current edition of the (ISL). He has agreed terms with , Goal can confirm.

The winger was on his way to on a loan deal in the January transfer window. But during his medicals, he was diagnosed with an ACL (anterior-cruciate-ligament) injury, which forced the Mariners to call off the deal. However, Subha Ghosh went ahead and joined the Tuskers from Bagan as part of the deal. However, Ghosh is still awaiting clearance to complete the deal.

In the previous season, Naorem plied his trade with Mohun Bagan and was an instrumental figure in Kibu Vicuna's winning squad. He scored a goal against , away from home in testing conditions and once again got on the scoresheet against NERCOA in a comfortable 3-0 win at home.

He also provided five assists including one in the Kolkata Derby against .

With Vicuna joining Blasters, it was anticipated that the winger would get regular minutes but that was not the case with the team struggling in the early part of the season. Before he got injured he had appeared only thrice in the ISL and garnered only 183 minutes.

Naorem broke into the scene in the 2017-18 season of the I-League when he scored a wonder goal against for , dribbling past at least four-five defenders. In that season he made 11 appearances and racked up 520 minutes.

In 2019, he also plied his trade in the I-League Second Division for Kerala Blasters Reserves and hit the target against South United FC.

Kerala Blasters are going through a rough patch of form and are 10th on the table with nine points from 10 games. However, they picked up a 3-2 win in their last game and will be hoping to repeat the peat against East Bengal in the next match.