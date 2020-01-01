Hugo Boumous, Mumbai City's statement of intent

Mumbai City have wasted no time in going after the best players in the ISL...

16 goals and 17 assists in 43 matches. That's Hugo Boumous' visible contribution to in two and a half seasons of football under Sergio Lobera.

Last season, Lobera and Goa parted ways towards the end of the season. And after the season, Boumous announced on his social media handle that he is leaving the club. It was no surprise that he was following Lobera to City Football Group's big venture in Indian football.

Boumous was added to a list of 's coups for the upcoming season and he was also not the only player to have been signed from the Gaurs, the Super Cup champions were raided for their foreigners.

More teams

In an Indian football age where foreign players and most of the squad are decided and signed before the head coach is signed, Mumbai City have stood out under the able guidance of their new authority. They brought in Sergio Lobera and immediately started working on his transfer wishlist, which included quite a few of his former players.

And getting the signature of ISL 2019-20 Player of the League Boumous is their biggest statement of intent yet ahead to the upcoming season. The French midfielder's impact at Goa was increasing every season - he went from being someone who assists Ferran Corominas for his goals to be the star attraction of the team last season. And the belief is that his best season in ISL is yet to come.

It must be noted that the Goa's dependence on him was very much visible in the play-offs. Goa struggled in the first league against without an injured Boumous and lost the game 4-1. In the second leg, Boumous played just 23 minutes before going off due to injury. But Goa already scored twice during that period.

The midfielder, who produced 10 goals and 11 assists last season to be considered as the best player in the league, will no doubt play a key role in Sergio Lobera's setup at Mumbai City. He will be playing alongside familiar faces such as Ahmed Jahouh, Mandar Rao Dessai and Mourtada Fall.

Additionally, he will also have the firepower of Bartholomew Ogbeche upfront. Boumous can assist, score and make ISL his own again.

And Mumbai City, with their aggressive and ambitious approach in the transfer market, are set to hit the ground running.