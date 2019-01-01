ISL: Milan Singh set to join NorthEast United

The midfielder is set to return to the northeastern outfit after four seasons...

Ongnam Milan Singh is set to join in the upcoming season of the (ISL) 2019-20, Goal can confirm.

The 27-year-old had last represented the Highlanders in the inaugural edition of the ISL on-loan from . After graduating from the youth systems of Tata Football Academy (TFA) and , Milan had begun his senior career in 2010 with the Pailan Arrows team which was later dissolved.

In the , he last played for the now disbanded DSK Shivajians from where he was loaned out to ISL outfit in the 2016-17 term and thereon signed for ISL sides and FC in the subsequent seasons.

The last time Milan Singh was at NorthEast United, he was afforded only around 230 minutes on the pitch from 5 appearances but has otherwise consistently clocked around 900 minutes and even more than 2000 minutes in his last year with Pailan Arrows.

This is set to be the first signing after the club has announced that Croat national will take over as the head coach.

Having earlier roped in Wayne Vaz, Ninthoinganba Meetei and Lalengmawia while retaining Shouvik Ghosh, Pawan Kumar, Provat Lakra, Lalthathanga 'Puitea' Khawlhring, Redeem Tlang, Rupert Nongrum, Nikhil Kadam and Lalrempuia Fanai, the John Abraham-owned team is yet to seal their first foreign signing of the season.