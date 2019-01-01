ISL: Lallianzuala Chhangte joins Chennaiyin FC
Chennaiyin FC have announced the signing of winger Lallianzuala Chhangte from Delhi Dynamos for the upcoming 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) season.
Earlier it was reported that Chhangte would join Norwegian top-tier club Viking FK on a one-and-a-half-year deal but the Stavanger-based club have ultimately decided against it due to competition for places in Chhangte's position.
Viking FK cited having a large squad with stiff competition for places as the reasons why the deal could not go through.
🎶 Chhangte Chhangte running down the wing 🎶— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) August 30, 2019
Welcome to #ChennaiyinFC, @lzchhangte7 💙#VanakkamChhangte #PoduMachiGoalu pic.twitter.com/CYDLugdfhP
The 22-year-old India international winger has been a part of Delhi Dynamos FC since 2017-18 season. He was an integral part of the Dynamos squad in the last two seasons where he appeared in 36 ISL matches scoring eight goals.
The addition of the India international will definitely bolster the squad of the two times ISL champions. Chennaiyin needed a big name in their attack after Raphael Augusto left the club to join Bengaluru FC. Chhangte will be an able replacement of the attacker.