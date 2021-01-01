Two points dropped - Kerala Blasters have themselves and the goalline to blame for frustrating draw against Jamshedpur

Plenty of chances but zero goals between Jamshedpur and Kerala Blasters on Wednesday...

Kerala Blasters attempted 12 shots and created plenty of goalscoring opportunities against Jamshedpur in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) match on Wednesday.

They delivered one of their best performances of the season, only to come away with a point. After registering their sixth draw of the season, they remain eighth on the table with 15 points from 14 games.

While both teams had chances to score, Blasters just looked more likely to break the deadlock throughout the ninety minutes.

Jamshedpur did get golden chances here and there, just like when Albino Gomes came off his line and failed to clear a long ball into the box early on. The ball reached Nerijus Valskis whose effort struck the post before Bakary Kone cleared the danger.

With Jeakson Singh and Rahul KP missing out due to suspensions, the team lacked a bit of sharpness in the final third but there was no lack of intensity from the players.

Gary Hooper and Jordan Murray were paired up front again and the duo delivered a much-improved display as a suspended Kibu Vicuna watched on from the stands.

Hooper had an impact on the game. He put the ball into the net from Murray's low cross in the first half but had moved a bit too early and it was ruled offside.

A few minutes before half-time, a ferocious shot from the edge of the box by the former Celtic forward rattled the crossbar and bounced out from inside TP Rehnesh's goal. While the replays clearly showed that the ball had gone in, a lack of goalline technology and with the linesman out of position, the goal was not given.

The second half saw more efforts by Kerala Blasters to break the deadlock but the Jamshedpur defence, led by Stephen Eze and Narender Gahlot in the absence of the influential Peter Hartley, held it together in their own half.

A more efficient Jamshedpur with a more in-form Nerijus Valskis would have scored a goal against the run of play and nicked a win on Wednesday but it wasn't to be

With the game ending as a draw, it will be the Kerala Blasters camp who would have been more frustrated with the events that unfurled on the field that cost them two points. But there was enough in that display to get fans excited about their next two fixtures - against ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City, which could make or break their season.