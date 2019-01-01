ISL: Kerala Blasters sign Senegalese midfielder Moustapha Gning

The tall central midfielder will be part of Kerala Blasters' squad for the 2019-20 Indian Super League season...

(ISL) club have announced the signing of Senegalese midfielder Mouhamadou Moustapha Gning.

The 30-year-old, 184 cm tall national has played previously for clubs like SD Ejea, Lleida Esportiu, CD Ebro, SD Amorebieta, CD Sariñena, UD Logroñés and Andorra CF.

"We are very happy and proud to have signed a player like Moustapha who is a rock in the midfield. Players like him, who are willing to put in that extra effort are like cement that keeps the team together. Looking forward to working with him," Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie said.

"I’m really excited to be a part of Kerala Blasters and can’t wait to start playing for the team. I appreciate the opportunity and am really curious to know more about Indian football and discover the culture of an amazing state like Kerala. My ultimate goal is to put in my best on the pitch and fight for the goals of the club," the new signing said.

Gning is the fifth foreign player to sign for Blasters ahead of the fifth season of ISL. They have already roped in Bartholomew Ogbeche, Mario Arques, Sergio Cidoncha and Gianni Zuiverloon.