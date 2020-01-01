ISL: Hyderabad to sign Rohit Danu, Akash Mishra, Lalbiakhlua Jongte

Hyderabad have entered the transfer market for three talented Indian youngsters...

(ISL) club Hyderabad FC have agreed to transfer deals for players Rohit Danu, Akash Mishra and Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Goal understands.

Hyderabad have acted quickly to rope in three highly-rated talents and are the first team to make a move for the Arrows players.

Rohit Danu, 17, has impressed as a forward at the youth level for the national team before becoming the youngest goalscorer in history last season after he scored for Indian Arrows. He scored four goals in six starts for AIFF's developmental side before succumbing to an injury in July last year. He returned to action in January.

17-year-old goalkeeper Jongte has impressed in between the sticks for Arrows and the talented youngster, along with Akash Mishra will hoping to learn and gain experience in the top division soon. Jongte has started nine games whereas Akash has played every single minute of Arrows' campaign this season.

Akash, who was involved in the U Dream football programme, was part of the select group of young players who had training stints at German club 's academy. Since joining Arrows, the defender has mostly played as a left wing-back.

Hyderabad finished at the bottom of the table in their debut season in ISL and will be looking to rebuild their squad after what has been a miserable season. They have roped in former head coach Albert Roca for the upcoming season.

At the time of writing this story, Hyderabad FC officials were unavailable for comment on the transfers.