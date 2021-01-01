ISL: East Bengal's Robbie Fowler handed four-match ban and INR 5 Lakhs fine

The AIFF's disciplinary committee slapped the Liverpool legend with a four-match ban and 5 Lakhs fine...

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) disciplinary committee has handed East Bengal coach Robbie a four-match ban and hefty fine of INR 5 Lakhs for misconduct.

The chairman of the AIFF's disciplinary committee told Goal, "Robbie Fowler has been guilty under Article 50, 58, 59.1(A) of the disciplinary code. He has been handed a four-match ban and a fine of INR 5 Lakhs. AIFF will monitor all his future conducts and in case of any discipline of whatsoever, he will be immediately provided with more stringent sanctions."

The committee took the decision after Fowler was found guilty of misconduct with match officials repeatedly. Fowler also had to sit out against Bengaluru FC in the first phase as the English coach was handed a one-match suspension due to two yellow cards.

East Bengal have already played 15 matches in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season and have only five matches left in the league stage. This means that the Liverpool legend will be able to feature on the reserve bench in only the club's final league stage match of the season.

East Bengal's next four matches are against Jamshedpur FC (February 7), Hyderabad FC (February 12), ATK Mohun Bagan (February 19) and NorthEast United (February 23). It is a huge blow considering the Red and Golds will miss their manager in the second phase Kolkata derby against rivals ATK Mohun Bagan.

The Kolkata giants are currently struggling with their form. They are winless in their last five matches and are currently languishing on the 10th position in the league table with 13 points from 15 matches.