Scoring wonder-goals not an unfamiliar territory - East Bengal's Bright Enobakhare

The Red and Golds striker wants his side to pick as many points as possible till the end of the season...

Bright Enobakhare has made a fantastic start to his career with two goals in as many matches. The Nigerian came off the bench to score against Odisha FC and in his first against , he wowed the (ISL) fans with a fantastic solo goal.

The 22-year-old is currently the toast of every East Bengal fan and much will be expected from him when they face on Saturday.

"It's a great time for me here. The players and the staff are amazing. We just have to focus on the next game and try to get as many points as we can by the end of the season," said Enobakhare.

This season, the former striker had played a total of 14 minutes for this season and had a goal to his name which came in September 2020. There were questions about his fitness levels but the player has answered them in some style.

“I think everything will come in place. It's going on (well) and we'll see how it goes till the end of the season."

He was asked his preferred starting position in attack to which he responded, "I don't mind playing in any position. Scoring doesn't depend on your position but on how you play."

Meanwhile, Enobakhare has warned his team of complacency and stated that the mistake made against FC Goa cannot be repeated in future matches.

"I think, when I scored (against Goa), everyone just relaxed. We thought it was all over. Anything can happen in one minute. When it happened (Goa equalised), we realised that the game is still on. So, everyone had to try to get as many points as we could get."

His goal against Goa was hailed as one of the best solo goals scored in the history of the ISL. However, the former striker mentioned that this wasn’t the only solo goal scored in his career. However, it must be mentioned that the goal scored against Barnet was a tap-in with an assist from Adam le Fondre, now who plies his trade for . Enobakhare did score a wonder-goal but that was in a pre-season game against Doncaster Rovers.

“Yes, I've done it (scored an as good solo goal) before. In my first debut (start) with Wolves, when I was 17, against Barnet. I think that goal was even better than this," he claimed.