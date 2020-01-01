ISL: East Bengal announce 22-member Indian squad

Some notable names have been included in the 22-man domestic squad of East Bengal ahead of upcoming ISL season...

announced their 22-man domestic squad which has been registered for the upcoming 2020-21 (ISL) season.

The Red and Golds have registered four goalkeepers, eight defenders, eight midfielders and two strikers. Goalkeepers Sankar Roy and Debjit Majumder who plied their trades with last season in the have jumped ship this year.

Among defenders, Narayan Das and Lalramchullova returned to the club after a gap of three seasons and one season respectively while Samad Mallick and Abhishek Ambekar continued their association with the club.

Sehnaj Singh, Bikash Jairu and Mohammed Rafique return to the club after quite a few years while experienced midfielder like Eugeneson Lyngdoh will don the Red and Gold shirt for the first time.

In the attack, Jeje Lalpekhlua will be partnered by fellow international Balwant Singh.

As Goal had revealed earlier, as many as 15 players, including two foreign players, have not been registered for the ISL. The management has asked the players to find other clubs for themselves and if they fail to do so their contracts will be honoured by keeping them in the reserves squad.

East Bengal's Indian squad

Goalkeepers: Sankar Roy, Debjit Majumder, Md. Rafique Ali Sardar, Mirshad Kootapunna

Defenders: Gurtej Singh, Narayan Das, Samad Ali Mallick, LalramChullova, Mohammed Irshad, N Rohen Singh, Abhishek Ambekar, Rana Gharami

Midfielders: Sehnaj Singh, Bikash Jairu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Wahengbam Angousana, Md. Rafique, Moirangthem Loken Meitei, Surchandra Singh Chandam

Forwards: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh.