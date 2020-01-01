Csaba László on Chennaiyin’s scoring woes – Don’t want to blame my players

The Chennaiyin FC boss expects his players to put up a strong performance this weekend as they search for their second win this season...

have scored just a single goal in their last four (ISL) outings and coach Csaba László has urged his players to start scoring more often in training as that would eventually translate to on field as well.

The Marina Machans have just a single win under their belt which came on matchday one against . Of the three goals they have scored, one was a penalty.

“We want to use our strengths. We need to score goals. We must be more focused. We should not be aggressive but focused when we get chances to score. We also have to stay compact , organised and stop Goa and we can lead the team to a win.

“If you don't score, you don't win .I think I don't want to push the responsibility on the players. This is also a little bit to do with your own confidence and may be because our preparation was not long. If you are out of football for six months and then come back and hit the ground running, it is not easy. So, I don't want to blame my players. But we must be focused and take confidence. I want us to start scoring more goals even in training. We need to do that more and that confidence will come,” explained László.

He however, hopes that his team will be amongst goals soon as it’s just a matter of time before they begin to convert their chances.

“In the game, of course, there is more pressure and responsibility. It is not easy to just come in after six months and start scoring. We have tried to resolve this and we are working on it. But sometimes, it takes time. Maybe sometimes, we will win with a lot of goals and the ice will be broken,” he said.

Chennaiyin FC have been without the services of Enes Sipovic as the centre-back picked up an injury during the game against FC. The good news is that Anirudh Thapa, who made a cameo appearance against , has recovered completely and is ready for a start on Saturday.

“Enes (Sipovic) is ready but I don't know if he will play from the beginning. Esma’s (Esmael Goncalves) injury is not serious. He should be back soon. Thapa is okay now and he is fully fit. We have some small, small injuries. We need players on the pitch and not in the doctor's room,” he shared an update on the status of the injured players.

They will face , who suffered a 1-0 defeat to in their last game on Wednesday. László believes that playing Goa, who play an expansive brand of football, will make a good viewing for the neutrals.

“(We must) Stay compact and focus on ourselves. It's true that we have to concentrate on the opponent. But we also have to concentrate on ourselves. Goa, after losing, will want to comeback. They play good football, we also play football. It should be an interesting game for both sides,” he opined.

He also stressed that his team have to focus on their strengths and look to capitalise on it rather than turn their attention solely on how to stop Goa from building an attack.

“Goa have also their own style. Against Mumbai (City), we had to do that (press and stop them playing out). But we can't prepare a team to play against one particular opponent. We are building on our style. We have to be organised and be responsible for our own style than play according to them.



“It is not possible to stop the opponents always but we can be responsible for our game. We have to take our own responsibility. If we win the ball, we should know what we have to do. It is very different in each game. You need to have confidence to go forward and know what to do when you lose the ball. These are small puzzles I have to put together to form a picture,” said the former United coach.



“We can complain about the bubble, short time in pre-season and many other things. But we have to get results. I don't want to think about things that we can't change. Important thing is that my team should affect the game. No one should bring us out of a winning mentality,” he added.

The former national team coach elaborated that a style of play is formed on the basis of the players available. He also went on mention that the most important factor for his side is to be consistent and play to their strengths.

“You have a team, then players and their individual styles. We can talk about ball possession. To create a style of play, I don't think my team should play a tiki-taka style and I don't wish for it too. But we have our style. We have a lot of fast players and are aggressive on 1v1s. You have to think about tactics. Tactics is not like you see some style of play and think you need to copy it. Most important thing is to find out what fits your team and its strengths. We should've won against Mumbai, who play a possession game, 1-0 but two errors meant we lost 2-1. But a team can't just copy football style of another team, like tiki-taka. What we need is consistency and I'm starting to see it from my side.”