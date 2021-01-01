Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City vs FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Comments (0)
Hugo Boumous, FC Goa vs Mumbai City
ISL
After a 2-2 draw in the first leg, both teams will in the hunt for a win to reach the final...

Mumbai City and FC Goa are set to lock horns in the second leg of their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) semi-finals at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Monday evening.

Game Mumbai City vs FC Goa
Date Monday, March 8
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

FC Goa vs Mumbai City

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

Editors' Picks

India (English) TV channels Online streaming
Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels
Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi
 
Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
 
Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

 

TEAM NEWS

Mumbai City Possible XI:

Mumbai City possible XI

Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None

Key Players - Hugo Boumous, Bartholomew Ogbeche


FC Goa Possible XI: 

FC Goa possible XI

Injured - Brandon Fernandes, Seriton Fernandes
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None

Key Players - Igor Angulo, Edu Bedia

 

Close