ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Mariners' coach Antonio Habas has never lost a second leg semi-final clash and Highlanders' interim Khalid Jamil is yet to face defeat this season...

With the first leg of the second semi-final between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) ending in a 1-1 draw, the winner of the second leg tie that is to be held at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday will make to the final due for Saturday at the same venue.

Game ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United Date Tuesday, March 9 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

ATK Mohun Bagan Possible XI:

Injured - Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj

Doubtful - Sandesh Jhingan

Suspended - None



Key Players - Roy Krishna, David Williams



NorthEast United Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - Deshorn Brown

Suspended - None



Key Players - Idrissa Sylla, Federico Gallego