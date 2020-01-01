Owen Coyle: Jamshedpur FC was robbed a goal against Hyderabad FC

Owen Coyle was furious with the linesman's decision to rule out the goal which could have sealed them a win...

improved in the second half to settle for a draw against Hyderabad FC in an (ISL) clash on Wednesday. Hyderabad FC played the first-half on a dominating note as they created plenty of attacks through their quick pace and movement.

Hyderabad took an early lead in the second-half as Pawan Kumar failed to clear his lines and slapped the ball straight to Aridane Santana who made no mistake to finish the ball at the back of the net. The lead was cut short by Stephen Eze in the 85th minute who scored the equalizer for the Men of Steel.

However, the final scoreline could have been different as Jamshedpur FC were denied a goal in the 76th minute after Laxmikant Kattimani fisted away the free-kick from Aitor Monroy but it came off Aridane and went inside the goal. The drama unfolded when the linesman ruled out the goal and flagged Peter Hartley offside.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle was not impressed with the decision as he criticized the linesman for inventing the hand ball. He also mentioned that his team was robbed off a goal and it was totally wrong.

"Yeah, listen. I don't need any trouble for anyone. The referee has given a goal, the linesman has invented a handball because we never had anybody's hand involved. So my question is how he can make something like because it doesn't look like that. I feel we have been robbed. I think it was totally wrong," Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle said in the post-match interview.

Coyle appreciated the young Indian players in the Hyderabad set up for their quick runs which served as a threat for his side in the first half. He, however, mentioned that the attack from his opponents in the first 45 minutes did not create any goal scoring chances for them.

"No, Hyderabad have some good players. Some young players were doing well, They deserve their credit. But the pace didn't catch us off. We did not play well. Hyderabad were a little bit better but no goal scoring chances."

"Well, better defending, Very simple. Very simple. We can't allow the shot coming in the goal. I think Pawan pushed it to save. He pushed it straight to Aridane who has punished us. That's the simple answer."