East Bengal's Robbie Fowler: I don't know why expectations were high

The East Bengal gaffer said that he will help the club achieve success in the future...

East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler has hit back at his team's doubters ahead of the Red and Golds' final game of their debut Indian Super League (ISL) season.

They will conclude their season with a tie against Odisha on Saturday.

The Liverpool legend was banned for the club's last four games that included the second Kolkata derby against ATK Mohun Bagan that Bagan clinched 3-1. East Bengal then suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of NorthEast United and they lie ninth on the table with 17 points from 19 games.

"There have been many people having a go at us because of where we are but the fact of the matter is we had two weeks to prepare and we are a team that was built for the I-League. I know people get offended (by 'the team was built for I-League' statement) but they shouldn't be because it is what it is. It's no one's fault. I'm not sitting here to blame anyone. I'm giving you reasons why we are where we are but we'll move on.

"Every team will go through the season with a few adverse results but we've probably suffered the most from decisions not going our way. Again, I'm not giving you excuses. I'm giving you valid reasons. We pick ourselves. We move on," he said.

"We go with the strongest side every game. I know a lot was made from the [lineup in the] last game but we had some injuries. Bright (Enobakhare), Pilks (Anthony Pilkington) couldn't play because of injuries. The lads who came in were the (strongest) squad that we had. We got a few injury concerns but we will put out the best team we possibly can (against Odisha). We perform in training sessions as we would in games."

The 45-year-old went on to promise to help East Bengal achieve the heights the club has not seen in the last decade or so.

"People get frustrated and perplexed by some of the reasons but we know what we need to do. Believe me, we will be trying everything to get this club where we believe it should be.

"I've been relatively happy in terms of the way we performed. Again, it's our expectation levels - I don't know why they were as high as they were because if you look at the last 10-15 years in the I-League, the club hasn't won the league. They've always tried to progress and get better. I think they won six games in the I-League last year and finished in second [in a season] that was obviously cut short (due to the Coronavirus pandemic).

"So no doubt that we've steadily improved from last year. I think we've been okay. Okay, the league table is not lying but we have competed. Obviously, you want to win every game but if you can't do that, you show people what you've got," Fowler remarked.