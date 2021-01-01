Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
ATK Mohun Bagan Mumbai City ISL
ISL
A draw is enough for the Mariners but the Islanders need nothing less than three points to reign supreme...

After the fourth team in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) between FC Goa and Hyderabad has been decided on Sunday, Mumbai City take on ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC stadium in Bambolim with the ISL League Shield on the line.

Game Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan
Date Sunday, February 28
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Sergio Lobera Antonio Habas Mumbai City ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 7

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming
Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels
Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi
 
Malayalam TV channels Bengali TV channels
Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Bengali
 
Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

 

 TEAM NEWS

Mumbai City Possible XI:

Mumbai City possible XI

Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Hugo Boumous, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

Key Players - Adam le Fondre, Ahmed Jahouh
 

ATK Mohun Bagan Possible XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan possible XI

Injured - Michael Soosairaj
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Subhasish Bose

Key Players - Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh

