ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The last time Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin faced each other, the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) fixture ended in a goalless draw. The two teams are set to lock horns at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Sunday evening in what is set to be the last game of the season for the two-time champions.

Game Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin Date Sunday, February 21 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Kerala Blasters Possible XI:

Injured - Nishu Kumar

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Sandeep Singh



Key Players - Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray



Chennaiyin Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - Eli Sabia

Suspended - None



Key Players - Manuel Lanzarote, Lallianzuala Chhangte