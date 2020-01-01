ISL 2020-21: Can Owen Coyle weave his magic all over again at Jamshedpur FC?

The Men of Steel will hope that Owen Coyle will once again wiggle his magic wand to earn the club their much elusive play-offs spot…

What Owen Coyle did with last season was nothing less than a miracle as he guided them all the way to the final of the (ISL) after taking charge of a demotivated side midway into the season.

Before the former Irish international landed in , Chennaiyin FC were in a rut and had managed to collect just five points from their first six matches. The South Indian outfit were staring at yet another disappointing season, but Coyle turned things around.

In their first six matches under coach John Gregory, Chennaiyin had won just one game, drew one and lost four. They had managed to score just four goals and conceded 10!

Incidentally, Coyle’s first match in charge at Chennaiyin was against whom he will lead this season in the ISL. The transformation of the team under the former Wanderers manager happened almost immediately as Chennaiyin looked like a completely different unit right from the Jamshedpur match.

The coach had managed to instill the much-needed confidence in the players and that reflected in their body language. The same team who had netted just four times in six matches ended up scoring 30 goals in the league stages and were third highest goal scoring team in the league after and .

Another feat that the Marina Machans had achieved under the tutelage of Coyle was an unbeaten streak in their last eight matches and collected 20 points which eventually helped them to book their place in the play-offs.

After a near-perfect maiden season in , Coyle has moved to the eastern part of the country to take charge of Jamshedpur FC this summer.

Jamshedpur missed out on a play-offs spot in their first two seasons by a whisker and had finished at the bottom half of the league table last season after starting off brightly. This season the club management will hope to make it to the play-offs holding the hands of a manager who is proven himself already.

The 54-year-old former manager needs to weave his magic once again this season to guide the club from the steel city to a play-offs spot for the first time in the club’s brief history.