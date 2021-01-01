ISL 2020-21: East Bengal vs NorthEast United - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

East Bengal are on an eight-game winless run when they face play-off contenders NorthEast United

East Bengal have practically nothing to play for but NorthEast United need a win to stay in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) top four race when the two sides clash at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, on Tuesday evening.

Game East Bengal vs NorthEast United Date Tuesday, February 23 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

East Bengal Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Jaques Maghoma, Danny Fox



Key Players - Bright Enobakhare, Matti Steinmann



NorthEast United Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - Federico Gallego, Ashutosh Mehta

Suspended - None



Key Players - Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown

