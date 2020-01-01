East Bengal

ISL 2020-21: East Bengal launch home, away and third kit

The brand new kits of East Bengal are inspired by themes associated to the club and the state of West Bengal...

East Bengal unveiled their new home, away and third kits on Monday ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 Indan Super League (ISL) season.

The three kits designed by Bengal-based fashion designer Meghna Nayak are inspired by the symbols related to East Bengal club and the West Bengal state.

The home kit has the touch of the burning flame which is the iconic symbol of the Red and Golds. 'Ilish' or Hilsa fish, another cultural symbol of East Bengal club has been used in the away kit. The third kit is inspired by the Royal Bengal Tiger of the famous Sunderban which is the world's largest mangroves forest.

    Red and Golds boss Robbie Fowler expressed his delight on seeing the brand new skins, "The jerseys look amazing. The bright Red and Gold home kit has traditionally been synonymous with the club and with the flaming torch adding to the firepower. Our away and third kits also have a lot of tradition ingrained in them which makes it even more special."

    Former Republic of Ireland midfielder and East Bengal's star footballer Anthony Pilkington and star forward Jeje Lalphekhlua wholeheartedly praised the new jerseys. Pilkington, "I am in love with the home kit already. I think it has positive energy to it and looks good too. I can’t wait to don the shirt and take the field.”

    “It is every footballer’s dream to don SC East Bengal colours and I am delighted to be able to do that. The jerseys look nice and well designed. They fit well too and are comfortable,” said Lalpekhlua.

