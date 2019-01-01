ISL 2019-20: Phil Brown - The competition is at its best

Hyderabad welcome FC Goa as they seek their second win in this year's Indian Super League..

Hyderabad FC, currently at the bottom of the table with only four points, are looking to pick up their second win of the season as they host on Sunday.

Head coach Phil Brown will be under pressure to go for three points against the Gaurs but will not be able to put out his preferred eleven in the pitch due to suspensions.

Ahead of the clash against FC Goa, he said, "Every coach in the world will have injuries and suspension issues. The most important thing for us is that the treatment room is empty now. But we have two suspended from the same position. As a coach, it is a nervous moment and hopes everything goes according to the plan."

He continued, "But, I also think that we have a good mindset at the moment regardless of who is playing in that position. We are coming out as a group. The energy is in the group. The suspensions of Gurtej and Sahil are normal, these things happen in football. Gurtej enjoys the physicality of the same so it’s understandable from his part and as far is Sahil is concerned, he did it for the team. We lost a player, but we didn’t lose the game. The competition is at its best since I have been to ."

In their last outing, The Nizams managed to secure a point against defending champions at the last moment despite having been reduced to 10 men.

"The way we approach teams is very important. We do look at the opposition, we do respect the opposition. I don’t spend too much time fearing the opposition, but as a coach, I have to advise my players about the strengths and weaknesses.

"The most important thing from the Bangalore game was we got something from the game and the way we got that is more admirable to me because it shows the character of the team."

Phil Brown's men have conceded 13 goals in just 6 matches and Hyderabad goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh has made 27 saves.

"You want your players to be the best but not your goalkeeper. If your goalkeeper saves, that means, you’re conceding the ball, you’re conceding pressure. Kamal is a great character. The last man is the most precious in the team, that guy makes a mistake and it can be game over.

"We need more togetherness, we need more cohesion. We need to get a system where we are all happy. We should understand each player and that comes from winning games. This is a vital moment for us. We have to make sure we get the three points tomorrow (Sunday)."