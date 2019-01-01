ISL 2019-20: Odisha FC's Josep Gombau - We have a complete team

Josep Gombau feels there have been positives since relocating to Odisha...

Odisha FC head coach Josep Gombau is looking forward to starting a new journey with the Bhubaneswar-based club.

Formerly known as , the club was rebranded and relocated to Odisha after the end of the fifth season of the (ISL). They are set to face Jamshedpur away from home at the JRD Sports Complex on Tuesday.

"Last season is over. Now we start a journey at a new club in a new city. A lot of players are the same and I think we have a good squad. All the signings are done to improve the squad and I think we have a complete team," said Gombau, who managed to keep most of his players from last season. "We are excited for the game, we want to do a good job."

The club management received flak for their decision to relocation to Odisha but Gombau chose to look at the positives.

"The football and training pitch in Odisha is better. Also in Delhi, there was a lot of pollution. There is less traffic in Bhubaneswar."

With both teams heading into the fixture with a lot of Spanish flavours, the Spaniard is hoping to an exciting contest.

"We have five Spanish players in the squad Jamshedpur have a lot of Spanish flavours. I think it will be a good game. Spanish players will always try to play attacking football."