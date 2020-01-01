NorthEast United's Robert Jarni: We are just not able to score

The former Croatia international deplored the missed chances against Mumbai City...

slipped to yet another defeat in the (ISL) after they failed to find a reply to Diego Carlos’ 44th minute opener, on Friday.

Robert Jarni was quizzed as to where his side went wrong and the Highlanders' manager admitted that impatience took a toll late into the game and his side lost control.

“It is very hard to say what we're doing wrong. We played really well. We applied good pressure in the first half and our display in the second was also good. We became very impatient later and hence couldn't control the situation,” he said.

“We had many chances in the first half. We couldn't score. In the second half, we could play patiently to get behind them. We kept losing control in our search for an equaliser.”

The Croat called upon his players must work on their finishing. As also, he advised his players to play with aggression and put their heart into the game.

“We wanted to score really our hearts wanted to, but somehow, we didn't. The only thing we are sad about is that we didn't convert one of the many chances we created. This happened in part because we have very young players - Lalengmawia and Ninthoinganba Meetei.

“We played a good game. We need to work on the finishing. But for now, the future is there. We have good foreign players but they will take some time to adapt. It is a difficult situation.

“We are in it together. We must be willing to play aggressively and put our hearts into it,” he signed off.