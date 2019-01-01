ISL 2019-20: Khalid Jamil - Three points against Mumbai City a must

The NorthEast United assistant coach believes Mumbai can't be underestimated but maintained that three points is a must...

Eight points in the bag after four games, having already played last season’s finalists and - FC must be more than content about how their (ISL) season six campaign has kicked off.

Assistant coach Khalid Jamil is happy with how his team has performed so far. But he sent a word of caution that no team can be taken lightly. FC have won just one of their four games so far but Jamil believes they have all the tools to cause problems on Wednesday.

He said , “It is a new game and you have to give your best. You can’t take this team lightly. Mumbai have quality Indian players and quality foreigners. They are a good side.

“Everyone had the advantage of having the international break and so did we. Now we can have a fresh start.”

The Highlanders exceeded expectations last season and made it to the playoffs before being knocked out by Bengaluru. Jamil believes it is too early to make predictions.

“This is just the start. We are doing well with the squad but it’s too early to talk about beating last season’s record and reaching the final. This is our dream and this is what we are trying to achieve.

“Yes, the quality of the league has increased. It has become very competitive. If you look at the table, you will find that no team can be taken lightly,” he said.

Kai Heerings will serve his suspension after being sanctioned following an incident during his side’s draw against Goa.

“Three points against Mumbai is very important. There are no injuries, but Kai (Heerings) will be missing.

“We will play like we usually do and we are up against a very good team. So, we can’t take them lightly. We want to take one match at a time and go step-by-step,” Jamil concluded.